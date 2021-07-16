Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Choreographer Sumit Khetan spills the beans on the couple's sangeet ceremony on July 17

and are all set to get married on Friday. Several pictures and videos from the mehndi ceremony have surfaced online and fans have become restless to see the couple tie the knot with all the . And while Rahul and Disha are currently busy with the prep of their D-Day, choreographer Sumit Khetan has now spilled some beans on the couple's post marriage sangeet ceremony which will take place on July 17. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar dish out #CoupleGoals as they pose for papz right before their sangeet ceremony – view pics

"Yes I am choreographing Rahul and Disha's sangeet and it's a lot of fun. Rehearsals have started a week before. I can obviously not reveal the songs but there are definitely exciting songs from Hindi films. As far as Rahul and Disha are concerned they both are very bubbly in nature and it's fun to teach them. Every day evening we are keeping the rehearsals,” Sumit Khetan said while speaking about the special song on which Rahul and Disha would be perform on their sangeet ceremony. Also Read - Trending TV news today: Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar's haldi ceremony, Shiny Doshi gets married and more

Sumit said that his experience with Rahul and Disha was very positive because both of them are full of life. He said Rahul is very expressive and Disha is an amazing dancer. "I must say they are quick learners. They have been very accommodating and sweet. They don't have any tantrums and try to understand the options we are giving them. They are happy to understand as to what we want to teach them and very comfortable and adjusting. They have really liked my choreography and said that it is catchy and cheerful, which is really encouraging,” he said adding that Rahul likes songs while Disha likes songs. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Arshi Khan REVEALS she changed over 15 designers for her attire; says, 'I want to look the best as Mere Yaar Ki Shaadi Hai'

When asked about rating Rahul and Disha as dancers, Sumit said, “Who am I to rate them as dancers? Both are amazing dancers and have their own plus points. Rahul is super-expressive. For example, even if he forgets a little bit of choreography very smartly he covers with his face. Rahul dances a lot with his face along with the body. Rahul uses his presence of mind a lot. On the other hand, Disha is so quick that you just have to teach her once. She'll pick up the steps and do it so nicely and gracefully. The best word to describe, Disha is very graceful and Rahul is very expressive. And the combination is magical.”

Sumit has been into wedding choreography for a while now and he has also choreographed actor Ruslan Mumtaz's Sangeet ceremony.