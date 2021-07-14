Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding festivities begin; bride-to-be looks resplendent in a pink outfit from her Mehendi – watch videos

Ever since Rahul Vaidya had proposed Disha Parmar in the Bigg Boss 14 house, fans have been eagerly waiting for their wedding. Post the show ended, Rahul Vaidya had said that they will get married in June but the wedding got postponed. Now finally it is just 2 days left for the #DisHul wedding. Yes, Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar will take their vows on 16th July 2021. And the preparations for the same are in full swing. Today, the Mehendi ceremony has begun and 'dulhaniya' Disha Parmar looks resplendent in a pink outfit. The videos from Disha Parmar's Mehendi function have gone viral. In the video, we see Disha in a pink outfit and a white palazzo and her hand decked in mehendi. The decorations are done beautifully and the mehendi function looks dreamy. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Nikki Tamboli gives a shocking reaction when asked if she'll attend her Bigg Boss 14 co-contestant's shaadi

We also see Disha's friends and cousins dancing and enjoying the mehendi ceremony. Take a look at the videos here: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From a close-knit marriage to a lavish reception and the guest list – here's all you need to know

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RKVxDISHA (@rkvxdp)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya Fanpage ❤ (@rahul.vaidyaa.fanpage)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ??????_??????ˡᵃᵈᵏᵉʷᵃˡᵉ (@rahulvaidyarkv_instaclub)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Welcome to the world of RKV ✨? (@rkv.an.inspiration.for.youth)

Talking about the wedding, Rahul and Disha have decided to keep it lowkey with a few friends and close relatives in attendance. Aly Goni, Vindu Dara Singh were earlier spotted rehearsing for the sangeet ceremony. Earlier, in an interview with ETimes, Rahul spoke about their honeymoon plans. Rahul said, “I actually didn’t get any time to plan anything. But I guess, that’s also a lot of fun – the fact that you don’t get much time to plan it meticulously and deliver in a limited time. I am very excited… the excitement level is over the roof. I still can’t believe ki mere ghar par dance practice chal rahi hai. Maine aaj tak apne doston ki shaadi mein dance kiya hai, par abhi people are practicing dance numbers to perform at my wedding. I just can’t wait for that day when I will see Disha becoming my wife.” Also Read - Just 7 pictures of the bride-to-be Disha Parmar in Indian wear to prove she’ll make the prettiest bride ever