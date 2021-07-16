Rahul Vaidya - Disha Parmar wedding PICS: The couple look madly-in-love through the rituals; Aly Goni rocks as a groomsman

The wedding of the month is year. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are getting hitched right now at a venue in the Mumbai suburbs. Disha Parmar is every inch a Rajasthani bride in her pink lehenga with kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya is wearing a white sherwani. The couple look so royal. We can also see Aly Goni as a groomsman. The whole groom squad has co-ordinated in white. So far, we have not seen any picture of Jasmin Bhasin from the function. Rahul Vaidya has gone down on his knees before Disha Parmar. It all looks so dreamy. Check out the pics...

The two had been dating since a couple of years. But it looks like they were more of friends. Once Rahul Vaidya went inside Bigg Boss 14 he understood how much he missed Disha Parmar. On the occasion of her birthday, he proposed to her on national TV. This left her all embarrassed. The episode where she entered the house on Valentine's Day created a meltdown on social media. Fans lovingly called them #DisHul. Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar's wedding is one of the events of the year.

The couple are marrying in the company of close friends and family members. They believe in low key celebrations. The wedding was planned in bit of a hurry. It seems his family also knows Disha Parmar quite well.