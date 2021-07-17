Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding reception: Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin grab eyeballs, Shweta Tiwari sets the dance floor on fire and other kickass moments — watch video

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar got married yesterday. While the varmala and nuptials happened in the afternoon, the reception took place at night. It was a star studded affair. Those present at the do included Aly Goni - Jasmin Bhasin, Raai Laxmi, Mehreen Pirzada and Mika Singh. The Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 squad was also present. Arjun Bijlani - Neha Swami, Sana Makbul, Vishal Aditya Singh, Shweta Tiwari, Anushka Sen were there from the squad. It seems the star guests of the night were Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin. The actress rocked a blue lehenga with gold work done on it. Here is a look at top videos that capture the fun moments of the wedding. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya shares how Aly Goni tried to hide his shoes from Disha Parmar's friends but his cousin betrayed him

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JASLY X DISHUL?? (@jasly.dishul_)

We can see that the couples made a grand entry at the reception. The first ones were Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni. The song A Thousand Years from Twilight was playing in the background. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani and others cheer as #DisHul fire up their reception party with a romantic performance

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ?????????? ?????? (@jasminxpretty_)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rahul Vaidya ❤️ (@rahulvaidya.rkv23)

The couple DisHul danced on the song, Dekha Hazaron Dafa Aapko from Rustom. Their waltz was a dreamy one. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: From the exchange of rings and varmala to Aly Goni saying, 'hum joote chori hone nahi denge' – the DISHUL wedding is all things fun and romantic

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diaz.07

Vishal Aditya Singh and Anushka Sen are seen doing masti here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @diaz.07

We can that Vishal Aditya Singh and Shweta Tiwari are doing lots of masti.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

We can see that guests had a swell time at the wedding. Though it was a low key affair, the masti element looks really high.