Congratulations are in order for Disha Parmar and Rahul Vaidya. The gorgeous couple is blessed with a daughter. The singer and Bigg Boss 14 fame revealed the same with a heartfelt and the most adorable post. Taking to his social media handle Rahul shared a picture of a female baby elephant. He also gave an update on Disha and the baby girl's health.

Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar are blessed with a baby girl

Noted singer Rahul Vaidya shares that the newbie mother and the newborn daughter is doing fine. He thanked the gynaec for guiding and helping Disha deliver their daughter. Rahul reveals the doctor was hands-on with the baby from the time she was conceived to birth. He thanked the staff at the hospital for giving him and Disha Parmar the best delivery experience. He gushed about being elated and sought blessings for the baby girl. Rahul's post is the talk of the town in entertainment news.

Check out Rahul Vaidya's adorable post on welcoming a daughter here:

Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar on pregnancy

The singer and the actress had opened up on Disha Parmar's pregnancy days. Disha shared that while they both don't like to take stress, she has been getting worked up a lot in the last couple of months. She credits Rahul for helping her keep calm. Rahul has been by her side from the moment they conceived their baby. The Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 3 actress, back then, gushed about Rahul being a hands-on dad in the future.

Rahul Vaidya gushed about feeling the baby's movements as the due date neared. He called it an incredible feeling. They both were looking forward to knowing the gender of the baby. And finally, they know it now.

Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar love story

Rahul and Disha met on the sets of a music video. Sparks flew and they hit it off but remained friends. When Rahul entered the Bigg Boss 14 house, he proposed to Disha from inside. Disha returned with an answer and a couple of months after the show came to an end, Rahul tied the knot with Disha. It was a fairytale moment of their lives. From then to now, Rahul and Disha - now parents, have come a really long way.