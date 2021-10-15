, who received severe backlash over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa in Garbe Ki Raat song which also featured , has now reached on the controversy. In a video, he said that he has made the song private and that his team will change the controversial lyrics of Mata Mogal and release the song again. Also Read - Death threats to Rahul Vaidya over the mention of Shri Mogal Maa in Garbe Ki Raat song featuring Nia Sharma – deets inside

He added, "No one wants to deliberately offend anyone. But that doesn't mean people can write whatever they want. Likh hum bhi sakte hain, bol hum bhi sakte hain, but we choose not to. Jai Mata Di." Have a look at the video below:

Yesterday, Rahul's team issued a statement that read, "Yes, it is true that these messages and calls have risen since last night. The messages are about getting Rahul Vaidya killed, beaten, even filing FIR against him or having him arrested. We'd like to clarify that the mention of the deity was respectfully done with no intention to hurt anyone's sentiments. However, understanding that it hasn't gone down too well with a certain section of people, we respect that and are working to get it rectified at our level."

The statement also read, "We urge everyone who’s taken offence to allow us time. The platform on which we have released the song will take at least a few days to adjust the rectification. Rest assured, we respect the emotions and sentiments of all those who have raised their concern.”

Rahul was a part of Bigg Boss 14. He was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 11.