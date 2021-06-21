Rahul Vaidya opens up on shaadi with ladylove Disha Parmar; says, ‘Will announce wedding date soon’

Bigg Boss 14's runner-up Rahul Vaidya is currently shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in Cape Town. As per reports, he is one of the top 3 contestants this season. While Rahul Vaidya was in Bigg Boss 14 he became quite popular. He played the game really well. However, one thing we will always remember about Rahul's journey is his romantic proposal for Disha Parmar. Rahul proposed to Disha Parmar on her birthday and we also saw her entering the house during Valentine's day to give her answer. Since Bigg Boss 14 ended, we saw Rahul and Disha hanging out together and going on double dates with Aly Goni-Jasmin Bhasin. They also spoke about their wedding and had said that they might get married by June. However, due to Coronavirus, they had to push the dates. Also Read - Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Vaidya, Disha Parmar and Arjit Taneja are #SquadGoals as they enjoy a dinner date together – view pics

Now, in an interview with ETimes, Rahul Vaidya spoke about his wedding plans. He said that they have had to push our wedding quite a few times because of the pandemic. Owing to the ongoing crisis, they can invite only 25 people, while they would want at least my close relatives and friends in attendance. Rahul Vaidya gave a good news that he will soon announce his wedding date. Yes, the #DisHul wedding is on the way. He also spoke about his journey in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. He said, "I hadn’t imagined that shooting for the show would be so much fun. Having said that, some stunts can be quite difficult and leave you with bruises." Rahul Vaidya also said that he now wants to concentrate on his music.

He said, "I want to spend time with my family and friends uninterrupted, go on holidays and concentrate on my music. That’s the plan for now." Well, we cannot wait to see Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar getting married.