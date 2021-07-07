Rahul Vaidya REVEALS his would-be-wife Disha Parmar has seen the worst of him during Bigg Boss 14

Popular singer and Bigg Boss 14 runner-up, recently announced his wedding date on social media with girlfriend , which is July 16. The note shared by Rahul reads, “With the blessings of our families, We are delighted to share this special moment with you all we are elated to announce that our wedding is set to take place on 16th of July, 2021. we seek your love and blessings as we begin this new chapter of love and togetherness love. Disha & Rakul #The DisHulWedding” Also Read - Tanishaa Mukerji reveals freezing her eggs at the age of 39; says, 'It’s ok for women to not have children'

While we saw several fans and friends sending him congratulatory messages on social media platforms, Rahul Vaidya said that Bigg Boss 14 has played a huge role in bringing him and Disha together. Talking to PinkVilla, the Tera Intezar crooner said, "I am happy that Disha has gotten to be with me so closely. When you are dating someone, she lives at her place and I live at mine and we meet just for a certain amount of time. But because of Bigg Boss, she saw me 24*7." He added, "She saw how I react in certain scenarios. With a girlfriend, you are always in a goodie situation, but she has seen the worst of me in the house during Bigg Boss. I am happy that my worst is better than a lot of others."

Rahul Vaidya reveals since Disha has seen every side of him, it wouldn't be any kind of surprises for her after marriage. "She has seen every side of mine, so I am assuming that there would be no surprises or shockers when we get married," said the singer. He also revealed that wedding will be an intimate affair and only family members and close friends will be invited.