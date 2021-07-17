Rahul Vaidya shares how Aly Goni tried to hide his shoes from Disha Parmar's friends but his cousin betrayed him

Rahul Vaidya finally got married to his ladylove, Disha Parmar today. The pictures of their wedding ceremony are beautiful and we just cannot take our eyes off Rahul Vaidya and Disha Parmar. Disha Parmar was every inch a Rajasthani bride in her pink lehenga with Kundan jewellery. Rahul Vaidya was wearing a white sherwani. For their reception party, Rahul Vaidya wore a white suit while Disha was seen in a gorgeous shimmery silver saree. Post their wedding ceremony, Rahul and Disha had a small interaction with the media. While speaking to the media, Rahul Vaidya shared a funny incident of how Aly Goni tried to save his shoes but his cousin betrayed him. Also Read - Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar wedding: Aly Goni, Jasmin Bhasin, Arjun Bijlani and others cheer as #DisHul fire up their reception party with a romantic performance

Rahul Vaidya said, "My friend betrayed me during the joota chupaayi rasam. Aly did his best to hide the shoes, but one of my cousins asked him to give the shoes and then he went and sold the shoes to Disha's friends. I have a hefty amount to get back my shoes. I have paid a very heavy price for it." Rahul Vaidya also spoke about the idea of having sangeet post wedding. He said, "We kept sangeet after the wedding so that we look fresh at the wedding. I know it usually happens otherwise. We thought A couple gets very tired throughout the wedding ceremonies. So, we decided to have it after the marriage. We have invited Salman Khan bhai for the sangeet with all heart, let's see if he would be able to make it.'

Disha Parmar also expressed her happiness and said that she is lucky. Disha shared, "Rahul is looking very handsome as the dulha and I feel very lucky to be his wife. Every girl wishes to get married one day and I am happy that finally the day has arrived for me."