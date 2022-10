Rahul Vaidya is the real-life Ka who believes in equally respecting his Ki at many occasions of festivals and one of it is Karwa Chauth. This video of the ex-Bigg Boss 14 contestant is going viral where he can be seen touching his wife's feet as they celebrate Karwa Chauth. Karwa Chauth is all about celebrating love here wives lovingly keep fast for their husbands and vice versa. But this new change that Rahul Vaidya has brought by touching his wifey's feet is just commendable. The singer took to his Instagram and shared the video with a caption that reads,"Respect Respect and Respect to my lady and all the ladies who fast for their husbands! This is by far the most pure and pious feeling which really can’t be explained I love you @dishaparmar happy karwachauth". Also Read - Bride-to-be Disha Parmar enjoys bachelorette party at home with her girl gang – view pics

Watch the viral video of Rahul Vidya touching wife 's feet on Karwa Chauth

View this post on Instagram A post shared by RAHUL VAIDYA RKV ? (@rahulvaidyarkv)

Fans hail the singer for being the perfect example of equality in relationships. One user wrote, " She touched his feet and he started to do the same to let her know she’s his equal". Another user commented, " My whole heart! The way she touched his feet, Rahul did too! It's about being equals, that's how beautiful my Dishul is ". One more user mentioned, " Such a lovely gesture, when he also touched her feet this is real love". Indeed Rahul is winning hearts for all right reason.

Well there are many who speak a lot about equality in real and there are only few who practice what they preach and Rahul Vaidya is definitely one of them. The Dishul fans are in awe of this power couple and call them couple goals and we cannot agree more.