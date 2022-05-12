Rahul Vaidya tweets, ‘People will start posting nudes’; netizens say, ‘Pakka Urfi Javed ko dekh liya hoga’

Bigg Boss 14 contestant and singer is quite active on social media. After his stint in the Bigg Boss house, he became quite popular and now has a huge fan following. A recent tweet of Rahul has grabbed everyone’s attention and netizens are wondering whether he is talking about Urfi Javed in his tweet. Without naming anybody in the tweet, Rahul wrote, “I saw a photo today on Instagram. My wife sent it to me. And mark my words “In the coming years people will start posting nudes in the name of fashion or trend”! Save this tweet for evidence. God bless us.” Also Read - Karan Kundrra touches Neetu Kapoor's feet; fans can't stop admiring their bond [Watch Video]

A netizen replied to his tweet and wrote, “Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na ???” Another Twitter user tweeted, “Ha ha pakka #DishaParmar ne URFII ke photos send kiye honge #RahulVaidya ko.” One more netizen tweeted, “Pkka Urfi ko dekh liya hoga RKV ne.” Also Read - Sarkaru Vaari Paata star Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara has THIS to say about his co-stars Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna

Sachhii Sachhii btao aap Urfii Jawed ki Pic thi na ?? ??? pic.twitter.com/qvzsvckZ5M — ❥??? ??? (@RiaJhaa) May 11, 2022

Ha ha pakka #DishaParmar ne URFII ke photos send kiye honge #RahulVaidya ko ??? — Smitaa ?‍?????? (@RKVian1) May 11, 2022

Pkka Urfi ko dekh liya hoga RKV ne ?? — ℝ??ℍ?? (@Shizuka_Shines) May 11, 2022

Well, some are also trolling Rahul for this tweet by sharing his shirtless picture, and a picture of his wife in bikini. While sharing Rahul’s shirtless picture, a netizen tweeted, “Sir with all due respect if this is not nudity then how can anything else be called nudity...and if you are afraid of nudity in name of trend or fashion you should have opposed it when men started posting shirtless pictures.” Also Read - The Devotion of Suspect X adaptation: Kareena Kapoor Khan teaches Jaideep Ahlawat something she's a pro at

Sir with all due respect if this is not nudity then how can anything else be called nudity...and if you are afraid of nudity in name of trend or fashion you should have opposed it when men started posting shirtless pictures pic.twitter.com/BUygghFtOm — Srishti Jain (@Srishti__jain_) May 11, 2022

Kahi wo photo ye to ni?? pic.twitter.com/kiHxZpZwh2 — Priti Sikarwar (@Pr33t1s1k4rw4r) May 11, 2022

Urfi Javed gets trolled for her outfits mostly every day. But, she doesn’t care about trolling and tries experimenting with her clothes. Recently, she shared a video in which she was just wearing a bikini top along with a see-through dupatta. She captioned the video as, “Made this bikini top using shells and wrapped a see through fabric around my legs with nude coloured undergarment ! Ariel is ready !”