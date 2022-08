Popular couple Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen who tied the knot in 2019 have been in constant news for their divorce. The Mere Angne Mein actress has taken a legal route and has accused her estranged husband Rajeev. Charu and Rajeev's divorce news has left everyone shocked. Charu accused Rajeev of spreading lies about her, while the latter claimed that she had hidden her first marriage. Also Read - Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa not heading for a divorce? Former's recent Insta post gives a hint

Well, recently people feel that Charu and Rajeev are all set to mend their differences. A few hours back, Rajeev shared a loved-up picture of his with his wife, Charu on his Instagram page. He captioned it with a rose emoticon The actor was asked about the snap and the two have reconciled their differences. The handsome was quoted by ETimes TV saying, “For my latest post, the picture says it all.” Also Read - Friendship Day 2022: Charu Asopa pens a note for daughter Zianna; says, 'will always be there for you'

Netizens flooded the post with comments and one user wrote, 'Be mature guys differences sab m hote h .... these r the chapters of life u have to read each and every page'. While another one said, 'Wow! A good message is that people who have differences should come together.' Rajeev Sen-Charu Asopa divorce news has grabbed the entertainment news spot. Also Read - After Charu Asopa gets trolled for applying sindoor, Rajeev Sen compliments her amid separation reports, 'Charu toh hamesha hi achi lagti hai sari me'

Rajeev even shared a video from his visit to his daughter Ziana and praised his estranged wife for taking care of their daughter who is suffering from hand, foot, and mouth disease. He even called Charu beautiful when she shared a picture in a red saree.

Charu and Rajeev got married 3 years ago and since last year the two grabbed attention as they claimed their differences in their marriage.