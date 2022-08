Seems like Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are all set to give their relationship a second chance. Amid their divorce hullabaloo, the actor took to his Instagram and shared a happy selfie of them and this only shows that the couple is trying to mend the walls and work on their differences. Rajeev shared the picture of him and Charu where they look extremely happy together and he captioned it with a rose emoticon that is a symbol of peace. Also Read - Before Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, THESE 5 TV shows took a 5-year leap to boost sinking TRPs

While the couple's fans are extremely happy seeing them together and are showering all the love and happiness on them. One fan wrote, " Be mature guys differences sab m hote h .... these r the chapters of life u have to read each and every page". Another fan questioned if they were back together, " Wow! A good message is that people who have differences should come together. One of the takeaways from your various videos is that both of you are wonderful in your own ways. Why not put aside differences to be wonderful together?" Clearly, the couple has a strong fan following and they just want them to be together Also Read - Worst Dressed Celeb of the Week: From Alia Bhatt to Urvashi Rautela — These divas get a big thumbs down thanks to their disastrous fashion choices

Just a few days ago Rajeev had shared a picture of his daughter Ziana along with him and said that daddy loves you the most. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan's Koi Mil Gaya turns 19: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan being the first choice, Kaisa Jaadu Kiya being the original title and more insane trivia

While Charu was trolled for wearing a sindoor on her Instagram post where she wished her daughter Ziana a happy 9 months.

Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen got married 3 years ago and since last year the couple is claiming differences in their marriage and being unhappy together. Charu blamed Rajeev for being an irresponsible father while he claimed that she hid about her first marriage to him. However, seems like all the good between them and the divorce has definitely taken backstage.