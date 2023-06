Finally, Rajeev Sen and Charu Asopa are heading towards divorce, and the judgement day is on June 8. The actor spoke about his separation decision with Charu and their daughter Ziana's custody. In his interview with ETimes, Rajeev Sen said, "The 8th of June is the second and final hearing of divorce in the family court". Rajeev is extremely happy and positive about taking this drastic step and said that a lot of his friends and family wanted to know what's going on in his life, so he is giving this final update. Also Read - Charu Asopa talks about being trolled for wearing short dress ahead of her separation with Rajeev Sen: ‘Jaise jaise divorce near aa raha hai, kapde chote ho rahe hai’

In the same interview, Rajeev added that he wants a happy and peaceful life for him and his daughter Ziana, and so they are taking this decision. The intention to be nice and good goes a long way. Whatever the outcome, your thinking and intention should be good. Whatever is happening or coming is for the highest good of my daughter Ziana, me, and Charu. Choti si zindagi hai khush raho.". Also Read - Shaheer Sheikh, Niti Taylor, Charu Asopa and other TV stars who rocked Instagram this week

Further talking about the custody and mental state of his daughter and how he wants her to be happy, Rajeev said, "For everyone's well-being, their peace of mind is important, especially if they have children. It's important that Ziana sees good things around her, she should see both of us happy". Rajeev and Charu grabbed headlines with their separation news, and after all the mudslinging and washing dirty linen in public, they have come to a mutual agreement and are getting separated, while Charu will continue to keep her bond with the Sen family as she is extremely close to Sushmita Sen, whom she admires and looks up to. Also Read - Charu Asopa RESPONDS to trolls wondering why her daughter Ziana isn't talking yet; says, 'I cannot force her...'

Trending Now

Rajeev and Charu were head over heels in love, and they got married in June, 2019, but after that, things went sour between them. Charu alleged that he was an irresponsible father, and he slammed her for hiding the truth of her first marriage to him. The couple even gave a second chance to their marriage and mentioned that they were back together, but things didn't work, and now they are in the final process of getting separated.