TV actress Charu Asopa and Sushmita Sen's brother Rajeev Sen have been ruling the headlines for the past few weeks. Their divorce saga is grabbing everyone's attention. They got married in 2019 but soon after differences started cropping in. They didn't even spend their first anniversary together. Though they tried to make things work but now their relationship seems to have hit rock bottom. They are all set to sign divorce papers but now their daughter Ziana is also in the picture.

Rajeev Sen and Ziana spend quality time

It was just yesterday that Charu Asopa created news as she spoke about how Rajeev Sen has not bothered to come and meet their daughter. It was after Rajeev allegedly said that he doesn't get to meet Ziana. Now, after all of this, Rajeev Sen finally got to spend some time with his darling daughter. He took to his Instagram account to share a video in which he can be seen having a lovely time with his princess. He captioned the video as, "Daddy's little princess forever." Ziana looks cute in a pink frock and her two ponytails. Seated on Rajeev's shoulders, Ziana is happy.

Check out Rajeev Sen and Ziana's video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajeev Sen (@rajeevsen9)

Talking about their divorce, Charu Asopa in a YouTube video shared that Rajeev Sen is trying to delay signing the divorce papers. She shared that he has now said that he will sign the papers on 5th December. He quote read, "Yeh baat papers pe hai jo hum sign karne wale the 30th ko lekin Rajeev as usual...uske pehle jab hum 24th ko milne wale the tab bhi nahi aaye, 30th ko milne wale the sign karne ke liye tab bhi nahi aaye. Now he has said he will come on the 5th. Hopefully woh aa jaye kyunki unki wajah se mein ek taarekh ko apni sagi behen ki shaadi mein jaane wali thi lekin mein nahi ja payi. I cancelled my tickets because he is saying he will come on the 5th."