After going back and forth in trying to save their marriage, Charu Asopa and Rajeev Sen had recently revealed that they have decided to go separate ways. While Charu accused Rajeev of cheating, Rajeev responded to her allegations saying he is ready to make amends. In her new Vlog, Rajeev revealed that he is in touch with his estranged wife and he is trying to be nice to her.

While addressing fan questions, Rajeev said that on his part, he has been sending some nice WhatsApp messages to make her feel that he is there for her even though they are not physically with each other. He also wants to make sure their daughter Ziana is in a good space.

Rajeev added that he keeps encouraging her to be positive despite she has levelled serious allegations against him in the media. He also requested people to give her all the love and sympathy if she needs it and 'let her feel that she is winning, she is happy and let her feel that the world is for her.' He added that once he is in Mumbai, he is definitely going to spend time with his daughter.

He further advised fans about relationships saying that there are always two sides of the coin and one needs to talk to their partners if any issue persists. He stated that the discussion should only be between the two and their issues are not meant for the public.

"You can discuss it with your family but only if you are comfortable. In every relationship, the only way to make it successful or to move forward is to discuss your problems and address each others' issues. It is important to understand each other. If you let the third person come in between then the value of your relationship suffers. Keep it between each other and don't involve anybody in your relationship," he added.