Comedian Raju Srivastava breathed his last on October 21, 2022. He battled for his life for almost 40 days before leaving for his heavenly abode. It was on August 10 that Raju Srivastava complained of chest pain while working out in the gym and he was rushed to the hospital. Since then he had been on the ventilator. Today, his funeral took place. On social media, tributes and condolence messages are pouring in from all corners. From PM Narendra Modi to actor , many expressed grief over his demise. But, a message by AIB's Rohan Joshi has caught everyone's attention and netizens are not happy.

Rohan Joshi's comment receives backlash

Rohan Joshi in a comment on Instagram ranted against Raju Srivastava and it is all over entertainment news. He stated that the late comedian disliked the new generation of comedians and would talk shit about the upcoming art form. He also wrote about Kamra and good riddance. This did not go well with many who are slamming him left, right and center on social media. Rohan Joshi is trending on Twitter as the netizens are furious over him for making such a remark against Raju Srivastava post his death.

In fact, actor Sikander Kher too expressed his disappointed over Rohan Joshi's comment. The Aarya actor shared his opinion and wrote, "But, after reading this about someone who's passed away too soon, I am just sad to see that a young man who might be funny and witty, probably lacks a huge dose of humanity. #unfortunate #disheartening and very very very #uncool. PS: took a lot for me to be this polite."

Check out tweets against Rohan Joshi below:

"Liberal comedian" Rohan Joshi on Raju Srivastav's death. They call everyone hateful because the relentless hate that they harbour for everyone keeps burning inside them like raging fire. pic.twitter.com/3n1Jl7W3H7 — Aishwarya Mudgil (@AishwaryakiRai) September 21, 2022

Rohan Joshi of AIB is abusing #RajuSrivastav & celebrating his death These are people who in the name of comedy even went to the extent of Pedophilia, now abusing a natural comedian who was widely respected Don't forget the people who supported them and their sexual misconduct pic.twitter.com/q4Pl4Ebo9z — Vikrant ~ विक्रांत (@vikrantkumar) September 21, 2022

If today the genuine Standup comedy circle does not raise their voice against a rotten Apple like Rohan Joshi amongst them, then don’t blame tomorrow when somebody Boycotts your bonafide work similar to the price many in Bollywood are paying for no fault of theirs but a handful. https://t.co/2lYK8wn3yl pic.twitter.com/TCtiPwSXnM — Funny Singh ?? (@moronhumor) September 21, 2022

Rohan Joshi was a part of comedy company called All India Bakchod comprising of Tanmay Bhat, Ashish Shakya and .