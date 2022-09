Raju Srivastava's death has left his fans and bear dear ones extremely shattered and mourning. Ever since the death news of the comedian is out everyone who knew him is showering praise on the comedian and called him the most humble and best person before earning the title of a comedian. BollywoodLife got in touch with a television actor who hasn’t got a chance to work with him, but he definitely met him a couple of times and leave a mark on him, that was Raju Srivastava. Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Kapil Sharma says, 'Aaj pehli baar aapne rulaya hai Raju bhai, kash ek mulakat aur ho jati'

Talking exclusively to BollywoodLife expressed his grief over Raju Srivastava’s death and said, “Haven’t worked with Raju ji .. Have met him twice ..He was very respectful.. He started the trend of stand-up comedy in India.. My heartfelt condolences to his family .. May he rest in peace.. God bless his soul". Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Comedian's wife Shikha opens up about her loss, 'He was a true fighter'

Raju Srivastava was admitted to AIIMS hospital in Delhi a month ago after complaining of a heart attack while working out in the gym. There were lots of reports of the comedian's death much before while his family refused to believe in any reports and asked his fans and loved ones to pray for him. However, the noble soul left the world and hai wife Shikha Srivastava penned down an emotional note to bid him goodbye as she hailed him for fighting back for life. In an interaction with ETimes, she called him the true fighter. Also Read - RIP Raju Srivastava: Priya Ahuja Rajda of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah recalls fond memories of working with the late comedian [Exclusive]

Raju Srivastava, you will be dearly missed. The entire industry is mourning the death of the comedian, right from , and many more shared their heartfelt condolences to the actor and his family. Kapil Sharma said that this is the first time he made everyone cry and only wished he could meet him once in life.