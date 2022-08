Finally, there's some good news about the one topic that has recently got the entire nation worried: Raju Srivastava health update. As per a report in Navbharat Times, Raju Srivastava's blood pressure has finally come under control after days of it being unsteady due to nerve damage in the brain and irregular heartrate. As such, the report further states that the team of doctors who're closely monitoring the ace comedian have also decided to steadily oxygen supply to his brain, as lack of it was the prime reason that was behind his deteriorating condition. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Rohit Shetty replaces Salman Khan as Bigg Boss host, Paras Kalnawat meets Anupamaa cast members and more

Raju Srivastav wife barred from visiting him

Several entertainment news reports circulated about the 'Raju Srivastava health condition', with many claiming there's but a slim chance of recovery. However, there's finally some good news about his blood pressure and oxygen supply, and we're sure that the entre nation would be happy to hear this as there's been no shortage of prayers and best wishes from across all quarters and all over social media. However, the aforementioned report also claims that Raju Srivastava's wife, Shikha Srivastava, has been barred from visiting him in the ICU as the doctors are taking no risk even the slightest infection complicating matters further.

Raju Srivastav neighbour recalls comedian's humble nature

As per a report in TV9 channel, one of Raju Srivastava's neigbours, Harish, has given a heartfelt recollection of the humility and kindness of the famous resident of his locality, underlining how the ace comedian is like an elder brother to many because of how he maintained close ties with everyone in the neighbourhood, treating others like family, never once changing after acquiring fame, perennially remaining the same down-to-earth and warm human being. He added that Raju was always the first to come forth to help anyone in need and that all his neighbours are collectively praying for his speedy recovery.