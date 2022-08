Popular comedian-actor Raju Srivastava was recently rushed to the hospital after he suffered a heart attack. On Wednesday, his friend and comedian confirmed that Raju is doing better. But, if the latest reports are to be believed, Raju's condition is said to be critical at this moment. Reportedly, Raju has been shifted to a ventilator, but there is no confirmation about the same. The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was reportedly brought to the AIIMS hospital emergency around 10.45 am. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Salman Khan in remake of an 80s superhit; Priyanka Chopra reacts to Sushmita Sen's trolling; Shanaya Kapoor's Bedhadak update and more

As per news agency PTI, Raju was in the coronary care unit (CCU). The comedian had to be resuscitated thrice and was rushed to the catheterization lab and underwent angioplasty. Moreover, Raju's wife Shikha Srivastava is currently in Delhi to be with her husband. Raju Srivastava's health news has been trending on the Entertainment News. Also Read - Salman Khan to star in REMAKE of superhit 80s multi-starrer released in the same year as Maine Pyar Kiya [Exclusive]

Reportedly, Raju was working out in a gym, when he suffered a heart attack. On the work front, Raju has been active in the industry and participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 1. He has appeared in films like , , Bombay to Goa, and Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He also participated in Bigg Boss season 3. Raju is the current chairman of the Film Development Council Uttar Pradesh. Also Read - Kajol REVEALS she never wanted to be an actress and enter Bollywood; the reason will SHOCK you