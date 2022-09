Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian-actor and politician Raju was hospitalised last month after he suffered from a heart attack. everyone was in huge shock at the comedian after a sudden turn of events. He was working out and later complained about feeling uneasy after which he was rushed to the AIIMS hospital in Delhi. There have been signs of recovery as Raju Srivastava has been responding to the treatments. He has been on ventilator support. He was recently taken off of Ventilator but has now moved back on ventilator support. In this report, we will have a look at Raju Srivastava's latest health updates. Also Read - Cuttputli: Will Akshay Kumar's Ratsasan adaptation strike gold? Astrologer predicts lean patch for Khiladi Kumar [Exclusive]

Entertainment News: Raju Srivastava moved on ventilator support again

As per a news report in News18, Raju Srivatasva was taken off of a ventilator on Tuesday. He had been responding very well to the treatments. Earlier last week, Raju had started moving his hands and legs a little. And hence, he was taken off the ventilator support. However, as per the latest reports, he has now been moved back to ventilator support as he caught on a fever. The report states that he got a fever of about 100 degrees. Raju Srivastava is being closely monitored by everyone at the AIIMS hospital. Also Read - Katrina Kaif stuns in a Tarun Tahiliani outfit during Ganpati celebrations at Salman Khan's sister Arpita's residence; its cost will leave your jaws dropped

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raju Srivastava (@rajusrivastavaofficial)

Raju Srivastava's health has been recovering

It is said that Raju is now being able to breath in about 80 to 90% of the oxygen all by himself. Fans and friends from the industry and Raju's well-wishers have been praying for his health. Comedians Johnny Lever, Sunil Pal and others visited the hospital and have also been updating Raju's fans on his health. Reports state that Raju's childhood friend Ashu Tripathi held a Bhajan where he played for the speedy recovery of his friend. The bhajan was held at the Radha Madhav Temple of Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur. There have been havan and pooja organised too. Also Read - After Laal Singh Chaddha failure, Aamir Khan spotted at San Francisco; says 'I am just walking around' as he runs into a fan

Advertisement

There had been reports about a man entering the ICU to click a selfie with Raju Srivastava. After the incident, the security around the hospital and Raju's room had been increased.