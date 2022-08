Raju Srivastava's has been admitted at AIIMS since nine days after he suffered a heart attack at the gym. It looks like he is stable now. It seems the oxygen supply to his brain has been increased from 20 per cent to 50 per cent. Raju Srivastava is on a heavy dosage of antibiotics. It seems that has reduced the infection. But no one is allowed inside the room as the doctors do not want his immunity to be affected. He is under the supervision of top neurologist MV Dr Padma Srivastava. It is important that the infection comes down. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Akshay Kumar's Cuttputlli based on real-life serial killer, Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma's scooty ride and more

On the other hand, Johnny Lever met up with his family on Saturday. He had flown down from Mumbai to offer his support to the worried family members of the comedian. Raju Srivastava's childhood friend Ashu Tripathi held a Bhajan evening for his speedy recovery at the Radha Madhav Temple of Kidwai Nagar, Kanpur. It seems a big Pooja and havan has been organised too. The family planted 51 trees in the vicinity of his family home as they prayed for his long health. Prayers have also been offered at the famous Mahakaleshwar Temple of Ujjain.

The comedian's family is also in AIIMS. His brother Kaju Srivastava also got an operation done for a lump behind his ear. Dr Harsh Vardhan's India's Minister for Health has been taking updates from the doctors at AIIMS. Yogi Adityanath has assured the family of full support. Ahsaan Qureshi revealed that his friends are reciting the Hanuman Chalisa for his good health. We hope that his condition improves and Gajodhar Bhaiyya is back at doing what he does best, make us laugh!