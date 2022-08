Comedian-actor Raju Srivastava who is currently in AIIMS hospital in Delhi after suffering a heart attack on August 10 is getting better. Yes, you read that right! The comedian was working out at the gym when he complained of uneasiness and his trainer took him to the hospital. If reports are to be believed, Raju's received treatment post suffering a heart attack and also underwent angioplasty. The comedian's sister-in-law revealed that Raju's health has improved since yesterday. She even said that his well-wishers want Raju to be fit and come to Kapur soon. Also Read - When Raju Srivastava took hilarious digs at Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and more; here's how the superstars had reacted

Moreover, Raju's younger brother Kaju is reportedly admitted to AIIMS and he is also undergoing treatment. According to the sources, he has undergone a lump operation below the ear and has been admitted to AIIMS for the last 3 days. While Raju is being treated in ICU on the cardiac unit in AIIMS. Raju Srivastava has been trending on the Entertainment News.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reportedly called comedian and Uttar Pradesh Film Development Council chairman Raju Srivastava's wife and enquired about his health and offered support. Apart from prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to the family Raju.

On the work front, Raju participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge season 1 in 2005. He was also seen in films like , , Bombay to Goa, Aamdani Atthani Kharcha Rupaiya. He even participated in Bigg Boss season 3.