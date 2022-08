Comedian Raju Srivastava continues to fight the battle for his life after he suffered a heart attack. The popular comedian Raju is critical even after two days. The comedian is still on a ventilator and his condition has not improved as of now. Raju is being treated under the supervision of AIIMS doctors in Delhi. There are reports that Raju has not regained consciousness for the last 46 hours and doctors have said that he has suffered brain damage. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian continues to be on a life-support system [Full report here]

Well, according to family sources, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called Raju's wife Shikha on Friday. He enquired about Raju's health and even offered his support. Apart from Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath have spoken to Raju's wife to enquire about his health condition. Raju Srivastava has been trending on the Entertainment News.

The 58-year-old stand-up comedian was rushed to AIIMS hospital on Wednesday after he fell unconscious while walking on the treadmill. He underwent angioplasty. Raju has now become a household name after he managed to tickle the audience's funny bones for decades now. Raju first participated in the comedy show The Great Indian Laughter challenge season 1 and left audiences amazed with his comedy skills. He has also been part of several Bollywood films. Raju is the chairman of the UP Film Development Council.