Popular comedian Raju Srivastava has been in the ICU on ventilator in AIIMS, New Delhi for the past few days after suffering a heart attack while working out in the gym on August 10. He underwent angioplasty on the same day. His manager revealed that Raju's health is slightly improving, but he continues to remain in the ICU on life support. His friend and actor recently revealed that he had noticed Raju's weakness and advised him to take care of his health a fortnight ago. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian-actor can move his body parts now; no family allowed to meet him; here's all the latest

"Raju had come on the sets of India's Laughter Champion around 15 days back and we had chatted for a long time in my vanity van. I had noticed that he had become a bit weak and I also advised him to take things a bit easy and not exert so much in life. He was fine, but I did tell him that he should take care of his health. He said he had no ailments and all was well. And after 15 days, we got to know this shocking news that he was hospitalised," Shekhar told TOI adding that he is in touch with his nephew and family. Also Read - ICYMI: Anjali Arora's alleged MMS leaked online, Bipasha Basu flaunts baby bump, Raju Srivastava on ventilator after heart attack and more

Shekhar also shared Raju's health update and said that the comedian had moved his fingers three days ago and he is showing signs of improvement. He hoped that Raju recovers soon. Earlier, he had informed fans that Raju was stable. He also expressed his gratitude for Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for inquiring about Raju's health and treatment. Also Read - Raju Srivastava Health Update: Has the comedian's health improved or remains the same? Here's the latest

Advertisement

"Though still on the ventilator Raju is stable enough to be moved for a probable MRI. Thank you @narendramodi ji @rajnathsingh ji @myogiadityanath ji for enquiring about his health and arranging for the best doctors but above all it's YOUR prayers that have given him a new life," Shekhar had tweeted.

Apart from Shekhar, , , and Ahsaan Qureshi have prayed for Raju's speedy recovery and also urged people to stop spreading rumours about his health condition.