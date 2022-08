Raju Srivastava's health condition seems to have deteriorated on Wednesday night. His chief advisor Ajit Saxena informed the media that the doctors in AIIMS, New Delhi have said that the comedian is almost brain dead and his heart is also facing problems. His family and the comedian's team are now praying for a miracle. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's Neil Bhatt massively trolled, Udaariyaan to go off-air, Anupamaa's secret and more

On Thursday, Raju's advisor told Aaj Tak, "Today morning, doctors have informed that Raju’s brain is not working, almost in dead condition. Heart is also facing problems. We are all worried and everyone is praying. Even his family is unable to understand what’s happening.” Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Shekhar Suman says he advised the comedian to look after his health a fortnight ago, noticed his weakness

On the other hand, Raju's manager told News18 that the comedian's condition was criticial on Wednesday night after his brain nerves were found swollen and there was water in the brain roo. He said that doctors have controlled the situation and he is better now but cannot be given heavvy medicines because of his heart problems. He added that Raju is still on ventilator and hasn't gained consciousness. Also Read - Raju Srivastava health update: Comedian-actor can move his body parts now; no family allowed to meet him; here's all the latest

Last Wednesday, Raju suffered a heart attack while running on the trendmill in the gym. There were claims that he overexerted himself at the gym but his nephew Kushal Srivastava denied such claims. He requested the comedian's fans to not disturb the family and asked their well-wisher to refrain from sending messages to the family.

He also asked everyone to stop spreading rumours about Srivastava's condition. He said, "There are also rumours that he exercised a bit too much on the day when he suffered a heart attack which is baseless. He would always run on the treadmill, he never indulged in lifting heavy weights. He was doing his daily exercise."