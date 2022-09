Popular comedian Raju Srivastava passed away on Wednesday morning. The ace comedian had collapsed in August while he was working out and was immediately taken to the AIIMS hospital. The comedian had immediately undergone an angioplasty and was put on a ventilator. The comedian-actor breathed his last after fighting for over 40 days. His family, friends, and fans were quite worried about him and prayed for his recovery. Raju was cremated in Delhi and his son performed the final rites of the late comedian. Sunil Pal, Ahsaan Qureshi, and director Madhur Bhandarkar and more celebs attended the last rites at Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi on Thursday. Also Read - TOP TV Newsmakers of the week: Raju Srivastava passes away, Bigg Boss 16 creates buzz; Kundali Bhagya, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin not going off-air and more

Also Read - Amitabh Bachchan mourns Raju Srivastava's loss; recalls how the comedian had opened his eyes while in coma when his voice recording was played

Raju's prayer meeting will be held in Mumbai on September 25 at ISCKON JUHU. Reportedly, Raju's wife is expected to be flying out to Mumbai tomorrow as per a report in TimesofIndia TV. According to the report, Raju's wife felt that since the comedian was operated from Mumbai and it was fitted to hold the meeting in the same city. Moreover, the report reads that there was a long discussion about the same in their family and it was not easy for his wife to take the trip, but they went for it. More details were announced by late comedian Raju's family. Raju's daughter Antara and son Ayushmaan along with their mother and other family members were seen holding the prayer meeting.

On the professional front, Raju began his career with Bollywood films like Maine Pyar Kiya, Baazigar, Bombay to Goa and Aamdani Atthanni Kharcha Rupaiya. He even participated in The Great Indian Laughter Challenge.