This is getting scary for Raju Srivastava fans as the ace comedian's health is getting worsened. As per reports, there is sad news coming from AIIMS hospital where Raju Srivastava has been admitted for more than a week now. The comedian's health has been getting worsened and he has been in critical condition since last night. The blood pressure of the actor has dropped since last evening. And now his fellow comedian friend confirms that Raju Srivastava's brain has stopped working and he's brain dead.

In an interaction with India Today, Sunil pal got extremely emotional and broke down while giving an update on Raju Srivastava's health where he informed that doctors have said his brain is not responding and he is almost in dead condition. The heart is facing problems and everyone is right now praying for him. Sunil Pal even claims that his family is unable to understand what's happening.

While there has been reports of a top neurologist been called from Kolkata for Raju Srivastava and one can only hope if things get better. While Shekar Suman who is close to the comedian and has been sharing is health updates also claims that he is not been hearing good things. We wonder what will happen next.

Raju Srivastava was admitted to the hospital after he got cardiac arrest while working out in the gym. Shekhar Suman also shared an alarming tweet on the same that one shouldn't exert themselves in the gym and do the workout under supervision, " Given certain mishaps in the gym because of ppl either overdoing or not doing things correctly or without the guidance of a fitness trainer or an expert, the first thing ppl should do is 'exercise caution." Raju Srivastava is one of the most popular comedians and till date he is people's favourite. We hope the comedian gets better soon.