Rakhi Sawant is in the news again. The Bigg Boss fame beauty has yet again grabbed headlines for her personal life. She has been making headlines for her relationship with businessman Adil Durrani. And now, Rakhi Sawant's marriage aka Nikah pics and videos has been going viral all over the internet much to the shock of everyone. While Adil has denied the marriage, the actress is clueless about the reason why Adil is denying their marriage. And now, it has come to light from the Nikah certificate that's going viral that Rakhi has changed her name.

Rakhi Sawant embraces Islam to marry Adil Durrani?

Well, as per the marriage certificate that is going viral and has become the talk of the Entertainment News section. And Rakhi Sawant has been claiming that they have been married for the last seven months. Rakhi even put out a post with a caption where she mentioned that she is revealing her marriage after seven months. And now, there are pictures that are being circulated on social media which showcase Rakhi Sawant as Rakhi Sawant Fatima.

It has led to speculations about whether Rakhi Sawant has embraced Islam. Videos and pics of Rakhi and Adil Durrani putting garlands on each other and signing the certificate in front of a Maulvi are going viral. Rakhi is clueless about why Adil is denying the news. She has claimed in a phonic interview that Adil asked her to wait for a year before announcing their marriage to everyone. She went inside Bigg Boss Marathi 4 however, after she left a lot of things have taken place which has broken her.

Check out Rakhi Sawant's audio note here:

#RakhiSawant is now Rakhi Sawant Fatima after her Nikaah with Adil Khan Durrani, Even When Adil Khan denies Marriage As per Rakhi,she married Adil in Jul'22,

after 3 months of knowing him Nikah ceremony & court marriage but Adil khan Durrani stopped her from disclosing it pic.twitter.com/rWer4PRmaC — Homi Devang Kapoor (@Homidevang31) January 12, 2023

Adil Durrani asks for some time

Adil Durrani was asked about the whole fiasco that has taken place in his and Rakhi's life. Adil has refused to comment on anything. He has neither denied nor accepted the fact that he is married or not. Instead, he has asked for 10 to 12 days' time. Adil has said that he will reveal everything after 10 to 12 days.

Check Adil Khan's video here:

Before Adil Durrani, Rakhi Sawant was married to Ritesh Singh. They were also seen inside the house of Bigg Boss. After the show was over, Rakhi and Ritesh parted ways. Only Rakhi and Adil might reveal what this is about. Let's see what Adil says after 10 or 12 days.