Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan are currently ruling the headlines. Attacks and counter attacks are being made as both of them are throwing serious allegations against each other. Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan were allegedly married and after tons of melodrama and visit to jail, he conducted a press-conference where he made several claims and allegations against Rakhi Sawant. Later, she too spoke to the media and talked about her broken relationship. In an interview, Rakhi also claimed that he sold her nude videos. Also Read - Bigg Boss 17 Exclusive: Former contestants and partners to enter Salman Khan’s show?

Rakhi Sawant's SHOCKING claims against Adil Khan Durrani

Talking to Pinkvilla, Rakhi Sawant said that Adil Khan sold her nude videos for Rs 47 lakh. She even accused him of rape. Rakhi was quoted saying, "I am in bathroom and he’s shooting from can you see? Aise bohot saare videos. Mera full body nude dikh rahe hai. I was quiet. I was his wife and he was raping me in the house." She further asked what should she do if these videos go viral. She added that she is not a normal girl rather a celebrity from India. She is a brand and cannot afford to get any such video viral. Adil Khan Durrani held a press conference after stepping out of Mysore Jail wherein he spoke about how Rakhi Sawant convinced him to get married to her. As claimed by him, she said that she wants to be like Sana Khan and wear Abaya. When Adil said that his family won't accept their marriage, she asked him to keep it hidden for a year. Also Read - Shweta Tiwari, Rakhi Sawant, Rashami Desai and other actresses who accused their husbands of domestic violence

Rakhi Sawant, who was in Main Hoon Na, is known for her stay in Bigg Boss house. She was a part of season one and season fourteen of Salman Khan's show. Rakhi Sawant has often entered the controversial house either as a challenger or a wild card contestant. Even Salman Khan's name got dragged into this controversy. Adil Khan reacted to the reports suggesting that Salman Khan threatened him for allegedly doing wrong to Rakhi Sawant. He said that no such thing happened. Adding to Rakhi Sawant's woes, her best friend Rajshree has also filed a police complaint against her. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant in shock as best friend files police complaint against her: 'I don't know what is going on'

