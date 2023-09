Rakhi Sawant is the controversy queen. Since the start of her career, the lady has landed in trouble and now, her life is full of big problems. Her marriage to Adil Khan Durrani is in the news. Their fights have been very ugly, and they have made some serious allegations against one another. Rakhi’s troubles grew when her best friend, Rajshree More joined hands with Adil and filed a complaint against Rakhi. Also Read - Adil Khan Durrani files police complaint against Rakhi Sawant; accuses her of trying to get him killed

Sherlyn Chopra also joined Rajshree and Adil. Sherlyn and Rakhi have had a love-hate relationship. Sherlyn had filed police complaint against Rakhi when she supported Sajid Khan in Bigg Boss 16. Post that they became friends again. Also Read - Jawan star Shah Rukh Khan to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Bollywood celebs who own homes in Dubai

But Sherlyn supported Adil and said that Rakhi is a liar and is a fake Muslim. However, immediately after that Sherlyn came back to Rakhi and they became friends. They both even called each other sisters. Also Read - Gauahar Khan lashes out at Rakhi Sawant for making fun of Islam; slams her for her ‘horrendous looking abayas’

Trending Now

Rakhi and Sherlyn become enemies again?

But now, a source close to Zoom TV Digital said that Sherlyn and Rakhi have become enemies again. During a press conference at an award function in Mumbai, Sherlyn wanted to merge her interviews with Rakhi’s but Rakhi did not agree to it.

This rejection by Rakhi did not go well with Sherlyn. She left the venue in anger. Rakhi then tried to call her but there was no response from Sherlyn’s end.

Adil's shocking revelations

Recently, Adil Khan Durrani made shocking revelations again about Rakhi Sawant. Adil said that his life is in danger as he is presenting all the facts. He shared that Rakhi should present the proofs in court now and not bring up random things and make serious allegations.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's interview from a recent award function:

He shared, “I have filed complaint against the supari killers in Mysore. There is threat on my life. I have made this complaint at the Oshiwara police Station too that my life is at risk. Rakhi Sawant wants to get me killed. Rakhi had planned this through Shelly Lather. I have intimated this to the Mysore Police as well.”