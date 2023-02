In the latest news today, Rakhi Sawant has got back with her husband Adil Khan Durrani. Yes, you read that right. Finally, things have turned smooth again. It seems Rakhi Sawant and Adil Durrani have made amends and put their differences and past aside. Bigg Boss 14 fame and controversy's favourite child Rakhi Sawant has been making some shocking allegations against Adil. She accused him of having an affair despite being married. Just a couple of days ago, Rakhi and Adil accepted that they have been married for the last 7 months. After some problems, Adil has got back to Rakhi now. The actress couldn't contain her excitement and happiness. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant tells husband Adil Khan 'Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, Aamir Khan banna itna aasan nahi hai' [Watch]

Rakhi Sawant rejoices and announces reconciliation with husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant made headlines in Entertainment News for her marital crisis and also for the shocking and tragic demise of her mother. In a recent interaction, Rakhi revealed that her Adil has come back to her. She says that everything between them both now. is She adds, "Subah ka bhola sham ko ghar wapas aa jaye, to uso bhola nahi kehte." Rakhi seems confident that now nothing will go wrong in their relationship. Rakhi also admits that she doesn't have a clue about how to speak when it comes to fragile relationships. Rakhi then refuses to badmouth Adil Khan anymore.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's video here:

In shocking turn of events, just hours ago, Rakhi Sawant had accused Adil Khan os misusing her. She told Adil through paparazzi that it is not easy to be as famous and a superstar as Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. Furthermore, she said that he cannot make her the stepping stone for his success while adding that Adil Khan came to Mumbai with just one rupee and that she made him famous and reach every home. Rakhi claimed that Adil poked fun at her. She also asked media to not interview if they interview Adil.