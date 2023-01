Rakhi Sawant has been arrested after making headlines about getting married to their boyfriend Adil Durrani. The drama queen is reportedly in jail and got arrested by the Amboli police based on an FIR registered by Sherilyn Chopra. Sherlyn had filed an FIR against Rakhi for unobjectionable comments on her during Sherlyn expressed her disappointment and disagreement on Sajid Khan being in Bigg Boss 16 house despite the MeToo case against her. Sherlyn Chopra took to Twitter and shared that the new dog Rakhi was being arrested by the police and is under remand of them. Sherlyn wrote, "BREAKING NEWS!!!AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT" Also Read - Rakhi Sawant expecting her first child with husband Adil Khan Durrani?

BREAKING NEWS!!! AMBOLI POLICE HAS ARRESTED RAKHI SAWANT IN RESPECT WITH FIR 883/2022 YESTERDAY, RAKHI SAWANT’S ABA 1870/2022 WAS REJECTED BY MUMBAI SESSIONS COURT — Sherlyn Chopra (शर्लिन चोपड़ा)?? (@SherlynChopra) January 19, 2023

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant making fun of Sherlyn Chopra over her allegations against Sajid Khan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TAHIR JASUS007 (@tahirjasus)

Rakhi Sawant went extremely low when she mocked Sherlyn and this didn't go down well with the Dil Bole Hadippa actress and she filed an FIR against her for using filthy and derogatory remarks against her. And now the police has arrested due to the same reason. We winder if Rakhi will come out of the jail. Her husband Adil Durrani will be able to get her of the mess or nit. meanwhile Rakhi Sawant's mother is hospitalised and is fighting for her life as she is reportedly diagnosed with brain tumour. Rakhi Sawant is devastated with her mother's medical state and is seeking help from the Bollywood biggies for her treatment. It is reported that Salman Khan is financially helping her for her mother's treatment, But for now will Rakhi be out of the jail?