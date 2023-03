Rakhi Sawant is right now going through the toughest phase of her life as Adil Durranj cheated on her for another woman and is right now serving jail time for physically assaulting her. Many believed in Rakhi Sawant that this time she may be speaking the truth and has finally found love in her life. But one can expect the unexpected from Rakhi Sawant; soon, her marriage went under the rocks, and she alleged that her ex-husband Adil cheated on her and stole crores from her. Also Read - Lock Upp 2: Munawar Faruqui to mentor the new contestants of Kangana Ranaut's show? Here's what we know

Rakhi even changed her name to Fatima for Adil and did Nikaah, but it seems like marriage is not written in Rakhi's life, and just months ago she lost her mom. While the girl is reviving, she is releasing a music video of her life story reacted to by Adil, choreographed by 's favourite choreographer, Muddasir. And on the song launch today, Rakhi, who was looking gorgeous in a black attire, broke down while talking about her split with Adil.

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawnat breaking down at her song launch while she addresses her split with ex-husband Adil Durrani.

While you feel pity for her, netizens are mocking the item girl, suggesting that her acting skills are extremely sharp compared to . Rakhi is seen in the video speaking her heart out, saying that she wants love in her life and a partner with whom she wants to settle down, and then she starts crying inconsolably. One user wrote, " She is getting attentions with mountains of controversy". Another user said, " Iska acting Madhuri Dixit se bhi tagda hai". We wonder when Rakhi will cry over Adil as people are tired of her drama that she brings on every day.