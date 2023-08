Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani’s marriage has been in the news since a long time. Adil was arrested after Rakhi Sawant accused him of hitting her, stealing money and jewellery from her house. He was released from the jail recently after six months and decided to hold a press conference to speak about Rakhi. He said that Rakhi used to beat him and even made his nude videos. Also Read - Urfi Javed irks netizens with croissants bra; a look at times she made outfits with food items

He said that he has given many luxurious gifts to her and even a lot of money. Adil also mentioned that Rakhi's claims about Salman Khan threatening him were false and he has never met him in his life. He further shared that Rakhi Sawant kept robbing money from people in the name of her mother's health. He said that Rakhi created fake news about her pregnancy and said that she cannot get pregnant as she has had her uterus removed.

Rakhi slammed him for the claims of not having a uterus. She made her doctor reveal the truth that she can become a mother. Now, Rakhi Sawant held a press conference today and decided to react on all claims made by Adil. A video has been shared by Viral Bhayani where Rakhi is speaking about Adil.

Rakhi Sawant reacts to Adil Khan Durrani's claims

She broke down and was feeling breathless as she spoke. She shared that she had no money for her mother’s treatment and the money was arranged through a trust. She further said that she is standing strong in Bollywood until now and urged everyone not to judge her. She revealed that Adil just needs fame and wants to do Bigg Boss and hence is creating drama.

She further said, “8 mahine ki shaadi mein unhone mujhe itna mara hai aur fir kehte hai ki koi Rakhi Sawant ko maar sakta hai kya. Rakhi Sawant mai hu media ke samne par mai ek aurat bhi hu.” (In the marriage of 8 months he has beaten me so many times and then he says how can anyone hit Rakhi Sawant. I am Rakhi Sawant in front of the media but I am a woman as well.)

She cried and then shared that he hit her and made her accept Islam.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's press conference video here:

Rakhi and Adil got married May 29, 2022.