Rakhi Sawant entered Bigg Boss 15 house along with her husband Ritesh. It was for the very first time that people got to see Ritesh. Until then he was just a name. Rakhi Sawant got massively trolled too as people started calling him 'Bhaade Ka Pati'. Post Bigg Boss 15, we saw Ritesh and Rakhi making joint appearance. At Shamita Shetty's birthday party, both of them made a joint appearance. However, it was recently that Rakhi Sawant announced her separation from Ritesh. She took to Instagram and revealed that they have decided to part ways. In a recent interview, she has spoken up about their split.

To ETimes TV, Rakhi Sawant stated that it was Ritesh' decision to part ways. She described what transpired and how he told her that he does not want to be with her anymore. She said, "It happened yesterday at about 3 pm. But I didn't call it off. It was his decision. He was with me on Friday, throughout. We woke up on Sunday very normally. Suddenly, he started packing his bags and said that he wants to separate from me as his legal issues (Read: with his wife) have become too much. God knows who he's spoken to during those morning hours that led him to take this step." Rakhi Sawant stated that she will wait for a year for him to come back. She stated that she is feeling sad and is constantly eating.

The Main Hoon Na actress had spoken at length about her relationship when inside Bigg Boss 14. She had cried and spoken about Ritesh not giving her any attention. When questioned if Bigg Boss 15 brought about a change in their relationship, she said, "On one hand, I am happy that he got in. This made people understand that a certain Ritesh whom I was saying I had married, exists. On the other hand, a lot of things about him came out in the open."