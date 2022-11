Bollywood actress Sherlyn Chopra has called Rakhi Sawant a 'charbi ki dukaan' and in reply, Rakhi has called the former a porn star. Lately, Rakhi and her boyfriend Adil were spotted in the city and were interacting with the media. Rakhi revealed that Sherlyn often runs an extortion racket and then blackmails influential and powerful people. The tug-of-war between Sherlyn and Rakhi does not seem to end. Post Sherlyn's explosive interaction with the paps, Rakhi has also come back with a savage reply.

Rakhi showed Sherlyn's explosive photos to the media and claimed that Sherlyn is a porn star and that one can find her seductive photos and videos on Youtube. She runs a sextortion racket where she is known to seduce and blackmail powerful people. Rakhi further revealed that Sherlyn was also caught in a prostitution racket back in Alibaug and is known for removing money from powerful people after seducing them. Rakhi also claimed that Sherlyn has done surgery from top to bottom. She made fun of Sherlyn in front of the media and also told Adil to go inside the movie theatre so that she could showcase Sherlyn's true face to the world via media.

Check out the video of Rakhi Sawant slamming Sherlyn Chopra.

Previously, Sherlyn had commented saying that Rakhi needs to get in the gym, do weightlifting and gain muscles. Sherlyn also said that Rakhi's husbands and boyfriends were time pass and that Rakhi does not believe in doing hard work. Sherlyn had also challenged Rakhi and had said that if she had guts, Rakhi should stand in front of her. It looks like the catfight between Sherlyn and Rakhi is becoming uglier every day. It all started when Sherlyn filed a police complaint against Bigg Boss 16 contestant and demanded that he needs to be eliminated from the reality show. Rakhi had bashed Sherlyn on the same and had said that she was defaming Sajid as he was an influential and a big person.