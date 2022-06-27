Rakhi Sawant confesses to having suicidal thoughts; wanted to hang herself and leave a suicide video blaming ex-husband Ritiesh [Deets Inside]

Rakhi Sawant appears to be in a much better phase in her personal life now with new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, but it wasn't the case too long ago. In fact, the actress now alleges that she had suicidal thoughts because of ex-husband Ritiesh.