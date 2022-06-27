Rakhi Sawant looks to be in the happiest phase she has been in a long time when it comes to her personal space, and a lot of that seems to be because of her new boyfriend, Adil Khan Durrani, whom the actress has praised sky high in public on more than one occasion, so much so that she even appears to have changed her dressing sense a bit on his advice (though we feel that's a bit extreme). However, not too long ago, Rakhi Sawant didn't seem to be doing too well personally, even though her professional life was going great guns post Bigg Boss 15. And now, it has come to light that her bad phase personally is actually was actually much worse than what we had thought.

Rakhi Sawant will never forgive ex-husband Ritiesh

As mentioned before, Rakhi Sawant appears to be in a much better phase in her personal life now with new boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani, but it wasn't the case too long ago. In fact, the actress now alleges that she had suicidal thoughts because of ex-husband Ritiesh. Opening about her divorce and the pain she experienced in its aftermath, Rakhi Sawant said that she'd never forgive her ex-husband, Ritiesh, for what he did to her mother, leaving her in the hospital to bleed while she was in the Bigg Boss house, neither taking care of the actress' mother nor paying her bill, which left hurt beyond repair.