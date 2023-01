Rakhi Sawant has been dating Adil Khan for a while now. She was earlier married to Ritesh, however, post their split, Rakhi Sawant found love in Adil. Today, images of them suggesting that they are married went viral. In the images that hit the internet, Rakhi and Adil can be seen signing papers with garlands around their neck. Soon people led to the conclusion that they are Mr and Mrs. Now, Rakhi Sawant has confirmed that she is married to Adil but they tied the knot long back, in the month of July 2022. Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant gets secretly married to boyfriend Adil Durrani; wedding pictures go VIRAL

To Etimes, Rakhi Sawant revealed that she had a nikkah and court marriage in the month of July 2022. They kept their marriage under wraps for the sake of Adil's sister. The Bigg Boss Marathi 4 contestant revealed that Adil believes that his sister won't get a suitor if people got to know that he was married to Rakhi Sawant. She said, "According to him, tum Rakhi Sawant ke saath judoge toh tumne badnaami lee hai." Further, Rakhi Sawant also revealed that his family has not accepted her as yet. She said that she did not want to wait for long to get married to Adil as she has a strong desire to become a mother. She was almost into depression post her marriage to Ritesh and then Adil came into her life and proposed marriage. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant gets a shocker post Bigg Boss Marathi 4 exit; shares heartbreaking video from hospital asking for prayers as mother fights brain tumor

When asked if there was trouble in their marriage, Rakhi Sawant refused to divulge details and mentioned that right now she simply wants to save her marriage with Adil. She said that she will reveal when the time is right. She said, "At this point, all I want is to save my marriage. I want the world to know that I am married to Adil. Main bahut pareshan hoon isliye logon ke saamne meri shaadi aana zaroori hai." Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik and more - Meet the biggest flirts of Salman Khan's show ever

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

It was recently that Rakhi Sawant shared a video saying that her mother has been diagnosed with brain tumor. Adil could be seen next to her in the video.