Popular telly face Rakhi Sawant who is also known as the drama Queen who loves staying in news for various reasons got married to her boyfriend Adil Khan Durrani in July last year. Pictures and videos from their court marriage went viral on social media and fans were left shocked. Rakhi was quite vocal about her life post-wedding with Adil, but on the other hand, her husband denied being married to her initially.

Well, recently there has been news that Rakhi is pregnant with Adil's first child. Yes, you read that right! The rumours have been floating strongly post Rakhi's marriage news and netizens have been speculating various things since then. The 44-year-old actress was asked questions by the paps about her pregnancy news and she did not choose to answer the question.

Rakhi had said that she was married to Adil in July after three months of knowing him and they had their nikah ceremony and court marriage. Later, in an interview with ETimes TV, Adil spoke his heart out about his wedding with Rakhi and said that the two are married and have been living together for some time now. He even said that the two are happy in their zone. Adil spilled beans on why he could not say much about their marriage in public as he wanted to settle things at home with his parents. Rakhi said that Adil felt it would get difficult to find a suitor for his sister after people find out about his marriage.

On the work front, had entered Bigg Boss season 4 Marathi but walked out fo the show as she accepted Rs. 9 lakhs briefcase. Post her Bigg Boss Marathi 4 stint, Rakhi has been under a lot of stress because of her mother's health as she had to undergo treatment for brain tumor. Rakhi revealed that Tiger 3 actor had convinced Adil to accept his marriage publicly. Rakhi appreciated Salman's hard efforts.