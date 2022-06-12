Rakhi Sawant has once again fallen into controversy. The Bigg Boss 15 star has now filed a police complaint against ex-husband Ritesh. Rakhi and Ritesh parted ways after being a part of Bigg Boss. Their marriage was illegal as reportedly Ritesh was already married to someone else. Now, Rakhi Sawant has accused Ritesh of hacking her social media accounts by putting in all his credentials. She then reached Oshiwara Police station as she could not access any of her accounts. In the videos available on social media, Rakhi can be heard saying that Ritesh is seeking revenge. Also Read - Sonam Kapoor gets trolled for flaunting her bare baby bump in a tube top and jacket; netizens call her, ‘ Wannabe Rihanna’

cries hard

In the video shot outside Oshiwara Police station, Rakhi Sawant spoke to media and shared that Ritesh is troubling her a lot. He has allegedly hacked her Instagram, Facebook and other social media handles. She breaks in tears and says that he is blackmailing her. She also says he is capable of putting up her 'gandii video' on her Instagram account. She even spoke about the comments he has been allegedly making through her account. She claims that he wrote something negative against Colors TV. And also mentioned about a video from IIFA. Her boyfriend who accompanied her to police station shares that Ritesh has logged Rakhi Sawant out of all her accounts and she is unable to access anything. He is trying to console her as she cries hard. Watch the video below:

Ritesh warns Rakhi Sawant

In the past, Ritesh has warned Rakhi Sawant through social media. In a video shared, he had commented, '"Rakhi ji a simple suggestion, pls aap wish karo ke kisi game show me aap mere samne na aap. Warna aapki aisi band bajegi ke aap dubara kisi show me nahi jaogi. Aapko bigboss 15 ke ek wild card ka kya Haal keya tha ,yaad hoga (Please wish that we do not face each other on any reality show. You will fear going on any reality show. I hope you remember what I did to one wild card entry on Bigg Boss 15). So just chill!!'