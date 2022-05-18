Rakhi Sawant finds new love in 6 years younger BF Adil, compares him to Nick Jonas and Arjun Kapoor

When it comes to Rakhi Sawant anything and everything is possible with her. Rail who got separated from her husband Rites a few months ago n has found a new love in Adil and she claims to be head over heels in love with him who is also 6 years younger than her. Rakhi Sawant in her recent interaction with ETimes compared her boyfriend to 's musician husband Nick Jason and Bollywood actor . Also Read - Did Allu Arjun walk off from Atlee's project SHOCKED by the filmmaker's remuneration?

Talking about how she met Adil, she revealed, " I think he has been sent to me by God. After my breakup with Ritesh, I had gone into a depression. Kuch acha nahi lag raha tha. Adil entered my life and proposed to me within a month of our first meeting. I am six years older than him, Frankly, I was not ready but he explained to me, citing examples of Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas. He says he loves me very much. I have fallen in love with him."

Further divulging more detail about the boy she said," Adil is from Mysore, he comes to Mumbai to meet me. He is a businessman. He gifted me a BMW in Mysore. He called me there and I went. Adil is Shailey's brother. Shailey is a friend and a business partner in shows. Shailey introduced Adil and me, and he took my number from Shailey. That's how we got talking. I am very confused."

Talking about the confusion she said, " I am a very glamorous person in the movies and TV industry, Adil's family is against this relationship, bawaal ho Gaya hai use Ghar Mein." She further added, " His family does not like the way I dress up. But I am willing to change myself if the need be. Nobody from his side is forcing me to change, though. He is being tortured from all sides. I am scared; mushkil se pyar mila hai. I hope his khandaan accepts me."

While we wonder when this relationship of Rakhi will long. No matter what Rakhi Sawant is an entertainment to her fans with whatever she does or says.