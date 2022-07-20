Rakhi Sawant is constantly in the news for controversies surrounding her personal life, and especially, her relationships. She's been involved with various partners at varied stages in life, and mostly, all of those relationships have acrimoniously ended. Now, far be it from us to pass any judgment on anybody's personal affair – it's none of ours of anyone else's business – but if you keep washing your dirty laundry in public, expect it to make headlines at the very least, even if those publishing such headlines are sensible enough to not be judgmental about it. It looks like Rakhi Sawant is again headed for splitsville, after she went public about the recent torrid time she had with Aadil. Also Read - Banni Chow Home Delivery: Pravisht Mishra aka Yuvan gets thrashed by Dadusa as Kamal Haasan's Vikram BGM plays; fans shocked [Watch]

Rakhi Sawant furious with Aadil for standing her up for 2 hours

It so happened that had flown to Delhi to catch up with her new boyfriend, Aadil. They probably have been apart for longer than usual due to their individual work commitments and had decided to spend some quality time together. However, Rakhi Sawant claims that Aadil had kept her waiting at Delhi (location in the city undisclosed) for over 2 hours and never showed up. She's now furious with him and she has made her displeasure known on camera

Rakhi Sawant returns to Mumbai; vows to teach Aadil a lesson

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After being stood up for over 2 hours by Aadil, Rakhi Sawant said that she boarded a flight to Mumbai alone, wept on the entire journey back, which completely ruined her mascara, and will now teach Aadil a lesson by not calling him at all. She has revealed all this on camera to the paparazzi who were waiting for the couple at the airport. In fact, one of the over-enthusiastic paps also promised Rakhi to not each food on the day for her (don't wonder why, your guess is as good as us over such nonsensical statements). Watch the video above...

What we can wonder though is if this narrative is being established by the actress as the couple's relationship may have already hit a rough patch and she could be anticipating a breakup.