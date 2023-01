Rakhi Sawant is known for her entertainment quotient. She has been a part of many Bigg Boss seasons wherein she has been a wildcard contestant. This year, she entered Bigg Boss 4 Marathi as a wild card contestant and made it to the top five. She could not win the show though. She exited the show by taking Rs 9 lakh prize money. However, post the show, she got the biggest shocker of her life. Rakhi Sawant shared a heartbreaking video on her Instagram account revealing that her mother has been diagnosed with a brain tumor and is fighting cancer. Also Read - Bigg Boss 16: Ankit Gupta, Abdu Rozik and more - Meet the biggest flirts of Salman Khan's show ever

The video has been shot in the hospital and Rakhi Sawant gives a glimpse of her mother who is in the hospital bed. Rakhi is in tears and has asked everyone to pray for her mother. She reveals that nobody told her that her mother was in the hospital when she was inside the Bigg Boss 16 house. As per the reports, Rakhi Sawant's mother has been admitted to Tata Memorial Cancer Hospital, Mumbai. In the video, Rakhi Sawant's boyfriend Adil Khan can also be seen. He has been her constant support system and is by her side in her time of need.

Many celebrities like , Afsana Khan, and others have sent in their wishes and prayers for Rakhi Sawant's mother. In the past, and had come out in support of Rakhi Sawant's family when her mother needed to undergo a surgery. Rakhi Sawant has thanked the Khan brothers from the bottom of her heart. We wish and pray for Rakhi Sawant's mother's speedy recovery.

Meanwhile, Akshay Kelkar won the trophy of Bigg Boss Marathi season 4 and took home Rs 15 lakh along with other things.