Popular television actress Rakhi Sawant who got secretly married to her longtime boyfriend Adil Durrani has left her fans shocked with her recent revelations. The actress is always known for being surrounded by controversies and recently spilled beans about her married life. Rakhi and Adil's court marriage pictures went viral on social media. The actress said that the two have been married for 7 months now and she seems to be enjoying her married life.

In an interview with ETimes TV, newly married actress Rakhi said that she has no clue why Adil is hiding their marriage and she told him to not hide it more. She asked if Adil is scared of his parents or if he is doing this as he got married to a Hindu girl?

Also Read - Bigg Boss fame Rakhi Sawant gets secretly married to boyfriend Adil Durrani; wedding pictures go VIRAL

Rakhi's life has been full of drama and earlier she was married to Ritesh Singh and had accused him of leaving her. The two had entered Bigg Boss and post the show, the couple parted ways. Netizens often troll and slam Rakhi as they do not believe her. Rakhi said that she does not care if people do not believe her as she has given enough proof to all.

Rakhi said that she and Adil are now husband and wife and are still staying together. She even said that a lot of things are going on between them and she does not want to reveal anything now. She revealed that she will open the cards when the time is right. Rakhi further added saying that she wants to remain married to Adil and has seen a few things on his phone and in person that makes her feel that a lot has happened.