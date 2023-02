Rakhi Sawant is constantly in the headlines for a long time now. She has been making a regular appearance in the media, especially more after her husband Adil Khan left. Over the past few months, the Bigg Boss entertainer is in the news for her dispute with her husband Adil. The two got married a few months back but later she found out that Adil is already married. He even harassed and assaulted her after the marriage. She remained in the media trying to get some help but currently, she got trolled for her act. Also Read - 'Rakhi Sawant has a lot of explaining to do', says Adil Durrani's alleged girlfriend Tanu Chandel at event; netizens mock her as 'Plastic surgery ki dukaan'

Rakhi Sawant filed a case against her husband Adil Khan Durrani and made various allegations including physical assault and infidelity. She was seen sobbing in front of the paps often. Amid this, a video of her offering namaz went viral on the internet. Unfortunately, this didn’t go well with the netizens who trolled her badly. While her fans and supporters praised her for her act of still following the religion even what Adil did. A section of society was unhappy with Rakhi and trolled her. Also Read - Trending TV News Today: Bigg Boss 16 winner MC Stan's first Insta post, Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani accused of rape and more

turned her religion to Muslim to marry her love Adil Khan and changed her name to Fatima. Following the religion, she adopted all their rituals right from namaz to wearing the burkha. Recently, the actress offered prayers in the Muslim style known as namaz wearing a full black outfit and covering her head with hijab. As soon as the video hit the internet netizens trolled her for offering namaz wearing nail paint. Netizens were quick to notice that she applied white nail paint and was all decked up. Also Read - Rakhi Sawant's husband Adil Khan Durrani lands in trouble; ACCUSED of rape by Iranian woman

One user wrote, ‘Nail paint laga ke kaun Namaz padhta hai’. Another one wrote, 'Nail polish k sath namaz to door wazoo bhi nhi hota apko namaz seekh leni chaye aur us k adab bhi'. One user commented it is very clear that you are doing show off. More such harsh comments came her way. After being brutally trolled Rakhi Sawant deleted the video from her Instagram handle.