Rakhi Sawant REACTS to Sushmita Sen and Lalit Modi's relationship; says, 'Mujhe baap beti lage'

A couple of days ago, Lalit Modi took to social media to announce that he is dating Sushmita Sen. He posted a few pictures with the actress and wrote, “Just back in london after a whirling global tour #maldives # sardinia with the families - not to mention my #better looking partner @sushmitasen47 - a new beginning a new life finally. Over the moon.. In love does not mean marriage YET. BUT ONE THAT For sure.” Well, the pictures went viral and a lot of people have reacted to their relationship including Rakhi Sawant. Also Read - Shehnaaz Gill gives a tight hug to a fan who gets emotional after meeting her; netizens call Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali actress 'down to earth' [Watch Video]

Recently, while talking to the paparazzi about and Lalit’s relationship, said, “Waah Lalit ji kya haath mara hua hai, direct Sushamita Sen. Unko dekha toh mujhe baap-beti lage.” She further said that Sushmita is Miss Universe and she doesn’t know who Lalit Modi is. Later, Rakhi stated that nowadays people don’t see face and intelligence, everyone just sees money, but she is not like that. She always goes behind love. The actress also stated that her boyfriend Adil is Lalit Modi for her. Also Read - Top TV News of the week: Ankita Lokhande pregnancy, The Kapil Sharma Show new season, Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 fee and more

Rakhi has also been in the news for her marriage and relationships. The actress was married to Ritesh with whom she came on the show Bigg Boss season 15. But, after the show, they parted ways as Ritesh was already married. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt set to lock horns at the box office after marriage – Rocky Aur Rani and Luv Ranjan's next expected to clash

Advertisement

She soon started dating a guy named Adil Khan Durrani and nowadays gets spotted with him every day at events and outside the gym.

Talking about Sushmita and Lalit, there were speculations that the two have tied the knot. However, the actress took to Instagram to clarify that they haven’t got married. She posted, “I am in a happy place!!!NOT MARRIED…NO RINGS…Unconditionally surrounded by love!! Enough clarification given…now back to life & work!!Thank you for sharing in my happiness always…and for those who don’t…it’s #NOYB Anyway!!! I love you guys!!!”