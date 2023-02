Rakhi Sawant is one of the most popular and also the most controversial celebrities we have in the industry. She is famous for her bold statements and of late, the Bigg Boss 14 fame has been making news for her personal life. Rakhi Sawant is married to Adil Khan Durrani. they had a Nikah about 7 or 8 months ago. They kept their marriage hidden, however. And now, Rakhi claims that Adil has used her to become famous. She has made some shocking statements. She has told Adil that he cannot become as famous as Pathaan actor, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan actor or Aamir Khan. Also Read - Trending Entertainment News Today: Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan crosses Rs 400 crore mark in record time, Rakhi Sawant's mother last rites and more

Rakhi Sawant has a message for her husband Adil Khan Durrani

Rakhi Sawant and Adil Khan Durrani have been grabbing headlines in the Entertainment News section for a while now. Firstly, they made the news for their relationship, and then they made news for their wedding. And now, it seems they have hit a rough patch in their wedding it seems. Earlier, Rakhi Sawant had accused Adil of cheating on her. And now, she says that Adil has misused her. In the video, we can see Rakhi telling Adil Khan Durrani that it is not easy to be superstars like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan or Aamir Khan. She adds that he (Adil) cannot use her as the stepping ladder to get famous. Later, she asks the media to not interview Adil and if they want to interview him, then they should boycott her.

Watch Rakhi Sawant's video slamming Adil here:

In another interaction with the media, Rakhi is seen asking everyone to stop making fun of her and her personal issues. Rakhi says that Adil told her that the media is supporting him. Reports states that Rakhi claimed Adil hid their marriage because of his affair. Rakhi says that Adil claims that he has become a hero and she has become a joker. Rakhi Sawant lost her mother to cancer. The actress's mother was hospitalised when she was a participant in Bigg Boss 4 Marathi.