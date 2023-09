Rakhi Sawant is indeed limitless but there is one thing that is guaranteed from the drama queen is endless entertainment. The latest reason Rakhi Sawant is making headlines is that the actress has claimed to approach Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to play her biopic. Well, undoubtedly Rakhi's life is no less than a film and it will be interesting to her biopic from where she started and how she ended up. But having Alia or Vidya Balan act in the film is a tad bit unbelievable dream for Rakhi. And the girl is facing a lot of mockery for the same. Also Read - Tanushree Dutta blames Rakhi Sawant for the death of two boys, says, ‘Their parents couldn’t fight her back’

Watch the video of Rakhi Sawant facing mockery due to her claims of approaching Alia Bhatt and Vidya Balan to play her in her biopic.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Filmymantra Media (@filmymantramedia)

One user mocked her said," Alia teri aukaad ke bahar hai, usko naam bhi mat le". Another user commented," Isko hospital le jaao koi". Rakhi often faces social media trolling for her antics, yet she is unstoppable.

Rakhi Sawant's this video of claiming to pitch Alia and Vidya Balan for her biopic is grabbing all the eyeballs and the netizens cannot stop laughing ages and there are many who are claiming that she needs a medical help and should stop speaking nonsense.