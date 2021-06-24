Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband; says, ‘Mujhe lagta hai woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge’ [Exclusive]

Rakhi Sawant was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and made the show pretty interesting with her presence. Now, she desires to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well, but with her husband Ritesh this time.