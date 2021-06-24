Rakhi Sawant wants to enter Bigg Boss 15 with her husband; says, ‘Mujhe lagta hai woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge’ [Exclusive]

has just featured in Saregama’s dance number called Dream Mein Entry. Talking to us, an elated Rakhi says, “I think it’s being appreciated a lot by people of all age. The lyrics, music and the way it’s sung are all really nice.” Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: From Disha Vakani's participation to the duration – 5 rumours about the Salman Khan-hosted reality TV show that we want to be TRUE

Apart from the song, Rakhi was a part of Bigg Boss 14 and made the show pretty interesting with her presence. Now, she desires to be a part of Bigg Boss 15 as well, but with her husband Ritesh this time. She says, "I want ki mera husband jaye. He should learn and feel ki usne mujhse shaadi ki hai. With him even I want to go. I want and Bigg Boss unko sabak sikhaye andar jaake. He should know that one doesn't leave his wife like this after getting married."

She adds, "I have not stayed with my husband. So if I stay with him in the house, the entire country will see how we stay together and how our tuning is. I want our relationship to work 100%. I don't know about my husband. I believe in one life, one husband, one God and one world."

There were reports saying that Ritesh has left Rakhi. But she has a different side to it. “Mere husband ne na mujhe chhoda hai na pakda hai. It’s hanging. But I am proud of my husband. He is a very nice guy and is damn intelligent. He is a very good businessman and well educated. But he is very short tempered. Mujhe lagta hai ki woh Bigg Boss House me jaakar sudhar payenge. Insaan ka sara temperament Bigg Boss house mein neeche aa jaata hai.”

Well, if they really end up in the Bigg Boss 15 house, it will be really something exciting for the audience, hai na?